Man’s Death Not Suspicious

By SCOTT JACKSON

The death of a 60-year-old Quincy man on the Parkingway in Quincy Center Saturday morning is not suspicious, investigators said.

Quincy police were called to the Parkingway in the area of School Street around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a sudden death, according to Sgt. Karyn Barkas.

David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, said investigators were awaiting a final report from the state medical examiner but there were no signs of foul play.

Traub identified the man as a 60-year-old Quincy resident. His name had not been released, pending notification of next of kin.