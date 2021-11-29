Marc A. Darois, 36

Marc A. Darois, age 36, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Marc was born and raised in Quincy and was a graduate of the Class of 2003 at Quincy High School where he was a proud member of the football team.

He was an accomplished electrician and licensed journeyman and member of IBEW Local 103.

Marc enjoyed coin collecting, a hobby he shared with his father, Al. He also enjoyed fishing and was a sports enthusiast. Marc cherished spending time with his daughter, Sadie, and her mother, Erin.

Beloved father of Sadie M. Darois and loving longtime partner of Erin Smith of Wareham. Devoted son of Alfred A. Darois and his wife Aileen of Weymouth, Debra J. “Debbi” (Quintiliani) Zeboski and her husband Stephen of Holbrook. Dear brother of Matthew A. Darois of Holbrook and Jillian B. Darois of Weymouth.

Grandson of Adele (Bessette) Quintiliani of Weymouth and her late husband Anthony Quintiliani and the late Sadie (Napoli Darois) Pittsley and Thomas Pittsley. Nephew of Denise and Wayne Milford of Quincy, Anthony and Laurie Quintiliani of Las Vegas, Nev., Adele Quintiliani of Weymouth, Paula Darois Verlicco of Weymouth, Thomas and Maureen Pittsley of Milford, the late Dana Sullivan and Lorna Darois. Mr. Darois is also survived by many cousins and extended family members and friends.

Memorial visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Saturday, December 4, from 9 – 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Marc’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269-0088.

