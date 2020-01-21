Marcelle B. Mercadante, 96

Marcelle B. (LaCouture) Mercadante of Quincy, formerly of Brockton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 20, 2020 at the age of 96.

Born in Brockton, Marcelle was one of three daughters of the late Evangeliste and Delina (Harpin) LaCouture. Sister of the late Gloria Soule and the late Doris Lovejoy. She was the beloved wife of 54 years of the late Salvatore J. Mercadante. Loving mother of Rosemary Warren and her husband Richard of Quincy, Anne McDonald and her husband Robert of Brockton, and the late S. Joseph Mercadante and his wife Janice of Mashpee. Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Cheri, Michael, Melissa, Kerri and Elizabeth. Proud great-grandmother of Hannah, Mary, Caroline, Ava, Maggie, Cate, Elizabeth, Ellie, Harper, Lyla, Jaryd, Elijah and Genevieve. Lifelong neighbor and friend of Theresa Moses of Brockton.

Marcelle graduated from Brockton High School and worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Joseph Manor in Brockton for 8 years. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner first of Sacred Heart Parish in Brockton and then Sacred Heart Parish in Quincy. Known as Mémère to family and friends, she was proud of her French heritage. Her family was the center of her life and the ultimate source of her joy. She loved them with all her heart. She especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she cared for many of them during their early years. She will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne, Monday at 12:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Department of Cardiology at Boston Children’s Hospital in memory of Marcelle. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow. Or mail checks, payable to Boston Children’s Hospital, to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include Marcelle’s name in the memo line.