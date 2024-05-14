Marcello A. ‘Marchie’ Peretti, 92

Marcello A. “Marchie” Peretti, age 92, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Marcello was born in Amandola, Province of Fermo, Region of Marche, Italy, to the late Felice M. and Maria (Brasili) Peretti. He immigrated to the United States as a young child with his late mother in 1934. First settling in Quincy, where he was educated and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1949, he later attended art school. He lived in Braintree for nearly sixty years.

Marchie was proud to have served as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He was involved in communications and mastered the art of morse code. He received the DEC, the Army of Occupation Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

He was a proud member of the IUEC Local 4 Boston from which he retired in 1992 an Honorary Member. He primarily worked for Otis Elevator Company for over thirty years as a Maintenance Mechanic. Some of his early accomplishments with the Union also included being an E Board member and making the picture illustrations for the NEIEP training books, of which he was very proud. They still use his logo that he drew over fifty years ago. He enjoyed his last thirty years of retirement with his wife, Mary, socializing, golfing, traveling, and most of all, being with family.

As a young man, Marchie volunteered and was involved in East Braintree Little League for several years. He then developed a love for golf and became an avid golfer for more than sixty years.

Marchie was a social person and longtime active member of the Adams Heights Men’s Club, the Torre dei Passeri Social Club, both in Quincy, and the Marchegiana Society, where he made many lasting friendships.

Most of all, Marchie was devoted to his family, especially his cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-eight years of the late Mary A. (Re) Peretti.

Devoted father of Anne Marie MacDonough and her husband Kenneth of Sherborn, Mark F. Peretti and his wife Leslie Dougherty of Bourne, Michael W. Peretti and his wife Susan of Forest Hill, Md., James A. Peretti and his wife Terri, Robert J. Peretti and his wife Kimberly, all of North Easton.

Loving grandfather of eleven and great grandfather of five.

Dear brother of the late Angelo J. “Gus” Peretti. Marchie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth, on Wednesday, May 22, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Tuesday, May 21, from 4 – 7 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Marcello’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

To leave the Peretti’s a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.