March Forward Quincy To Hold ‘Bigger Than Roe’ Rally Saturday

March Forward Quincy stands with those all across the country in support of reproductive rights. A rally will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 on Hancock-Adams Common in Quincy.

“While Massachusetts has led the way by enshrining reproductive rights into law as part of vital healthcare, millions living across the country are in jeopardy,” a press release from March Forward Quincy stated. “On Jan. 20, 2024, we unite to send an unequivocal message: Our resolve is unyielding. Our campaign extends to every state, every legislator, challenging politicians at all levels.

“Our movement is not just about Roe; it is about safeguarding the rights and freedoms for all, now and for future generations. As we approach the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we reaffirm our commitment to reproductive freedom for all, within Massachusetts and beyond. All are invited to join.”