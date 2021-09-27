Marcia Brown, 66

Marcia Brown, age 66, of Hull, passed away September 22, 2021, six years after being diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer.

She was born in Hartford, Conn., on December 23, 1954. She grew up in Berlin, Conn., and attended Berlin High School, Class of 1972. She graduated from Quincy College School of Nursing, cum laude, as a registered nurse, January 2012 at age 57.

She was the general manager of the Howard Johnson Hotel on the South East Expressway in the early 1980s, and was the owner of Petals and Pearls Wedding Florist on Washington Street in Quincy for 13 years. She was a hospice nurse at Old Colony Hospice.

She was predeceased by her sisters: Sue Brown, Holly Hadfield and Nancy Brown, Niece Amy Hadfield and parents, Stanton and Dorothy Brown.

She is survived by her husband Brian King, brother Chip Brown and partner Bernie Bolton of Storrs, CT and his daughter Taylor Brown, sister-in-law Marcia Harrison and husband Steve of Bend, OR, nieces Mandy Miller of Bend, OR, Sarah Freel and husband Steve of Braintree, Kristina Hadfield, Katy Hadfield Asadoorian of Methuen, nephews Seth Hungerford of Olney, MD and Todd Hungerford of Portland, CT, Cousins Marenda Stitzer and husband Todd of Nokomis, FL and Ruthann Brown and Randy Rackliffe of Jackson, NH, and stepdaughters Alison Delaney of Grand Rapids, MI, Ashley Munoz-King of Sammamish, WA and their husbands Erik Delaney and Antonio Munoz-King and grandchildren Felipe and Ana Munoz-King and Nate, Caroline and Charlotte Delaney.

Thanks to her oncology team at MGB: Dr. Willers, Dr. Brastianos and NP Mahar, Dr. Shaw, Dr. Dagogo-Jack, and others along the way. And thanks to Norwell VNA Hospice for her care.

Donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater MA 02379.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, October 1, from 6-8PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, October 2, at 10AM in Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, Hingham. Burial in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull.