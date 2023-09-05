Margaret A. Conte, 98

Margaret A. (DiCrasto) Conte, a lifelong Quincy resident died peacefully on September 1, 2023, she was 98. The beloved wife of the late Guido Conte. She is also survived by her two devoted daughters Carol and Beverly Conte of Quincy, who took great care of her throughout the years. She was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Rosaria (Saccone) DiCrasto. Margaret was the sister of the late Sally Singler and Frank DiCrasto. She was the Godmother and dear Aunt to Linda Auger, who was always there for her, helping when ever she needed anything and the late John DiCrasto. Margaret is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephew.

Margaret has a passion for learning. Education was very important to her. Margaret graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth and later graduated from Quincy College She pursued a career in early childhood education and encouraged her daughters to also achieve their educational goals. She had a lifelong love of music, especially playing the piano. Margaret was a fabulous cook, she would bake every single day and made wonderful treats for her family. The foundation of her life was her family and her faith, they were the cornerstone of all that was truly important to her. A devout Catholic, she would watch Mass daily when she was unable get to church, she was very loyal to her faith. Margaret will be remembered as a devoted mother and loving Aunt to her nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Shirley and Alyssa for their dedication and her care taker Michaela Deeb.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, Sept. 8 from 8:30-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.