Margaret A. Foley, 76

Margaret Ann (Currie) Foley, age 76, of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, December 11, 2022, at her home.

Peggy was born in Boston, to the late Charles F. and Dorothy J. (Spellman) Currie. Raised in Jamaica Plain, she was a graduate of Cardinal Spellman High School in Brockton. Peggy and her husband, Raymond, celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in October. She and Ray started their family in Quincy which became their lifelong home.

She was a homemaker and worked as a bookkeeper for various small businesses.

One of her greatest pleasures was to watch the waves at Nantasket Beach. She took enjoyment in the very simple moments of life. More than anything, she found joy in spoiling her grandchildren and watching them grow into strong, kind, young adults.

Peggy was loved by all who knew her. Deeply inquisitive, one could count on Peggy to strike up a conversation with anyone in or near her orbit. She radiated a passion for life, a warm sense of humor, and a deep caring for others. She was the most selfless and kind soul—who made everyone feel loved and welcome.

Devoted mother of Virginia R. Foley and her husband Michael Robertson of Natick, Kristine D. Foley Ostroff and her husband Jonathon Ostroff of South Orange, N.J.

Loving grandmother to Lila and Penny, Owen and Eli.

Dear sister of Paul M. Currie and his wife Lee of Las Vegas, Nev., Chuck M. Currie and his wife Nikki of Corea, Maine.

Memorial Visiting Hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, December 15, from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to the COPD Foundation: https://www.copdfoundation.org/.

