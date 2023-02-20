Margaret A. Forte-Golden

Margaret A. (Jones) “Peggy” Forte-Golden of Quincy, died Feb. 13, 2023.

Peggy adored her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Her faith was important to her also. She graduated from Quincy High School and lived in Quincy for over 70 years. She worked alongside her husband, who’s family started Ben Franklin Press, for many years. She was a sweet, loving, and uplifting woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Golden. Loving mother of the late Russell A. Forte. Cherished grandmother of Ryan Forte and his fiancé Melissa Damon, Leah Forte, Edward Daly and Shawn Daly and great grandmother of Connor Murphy, Jr. Loving sister of the late Merrick Jones, Ethel Frank, Cathy Powell, and John “Jackie” Jones. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services were previously held. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.