Margaret A. Gaudreau, 75

Margaret Ann “Peggy” Gaudreau (Roche) of Hingham, formerly of Braintree, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the age of 75.

She was born to Margaret (Judge) and James J. Roche and raised in Dorchester. She graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School and then went on to work at the Quincy Courthouse. Later she went on to work as the Nursing Staff Coordinator at Carney Hospital for over 30 years. She met her husband Roger Gaudreau, they married and moved to Braintree where they resided for many years.

In her spare time, Peggy could always be found surrounded by family and friends whom she cherished spending time with. She loved traveling around New England and visiting family in Maryland and Tennessee. She also enjoyed shopping, dining out, and attending musicals. Peggy was a selfless person, she truly cared for and nurtured everyone who was lucky enough to know her. Her generosity knew no bounds and it was this kindness that paved the way to many lifelong friendships.

Beloved wife of nearly 44 years to Roger Gaudreau. Devoted mother to Roger Alix-Gaudreau (Katherine) of Plymouth, Florence Michelle Clark (Earl) of FL, William Gaudreau of OR, and Stephanie Gaudreau (Rebecca Rosenberg) of MD. Loving sister of Mary Ellen Day and her late husband Bill of Milton, James Roche of Braintree, Patricia Doyle (Edward) of Easton, Paul Roche (Elaine) of Milton, Kathleen Cloonan (Steven) of Milton and Anne Marie Leary (Richard) of Westwood. Cherished grandmother of Daily Hummelt, Britanie Clark, Eli Rosenberg and the late Gerhardt Hummelt. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, godchildren and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Elizabeth’s Church, Milton at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

Donations in memory of Peggy may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 61 Mt. Pleasant Ave, Boston, MA 02119.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.