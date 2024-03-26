Margaret A. Leaman, 87

Margaret A. “Peggy” (Hannifin) Leaman, age 87, of Quincy’s Houghs Neck, died peacefully, Sunday, March 24, 2024 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born in Weymouth, to the late John Hannifin and Rose A. (Comeau) Sheridan. Raised and educated in Weymouth and Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School and attended Quincy College where she received a secretarial certificate. She lived in Houghs Neck for most of her life.

She began her secretarial career at the former Quincy City Hospital and later worked for the Cerebral Palsy School in Quincy for ten years.

Previously, Peggy was a bartender at the former Jolly Roger in Houghs Neck, where she met her future husband, Ron.

As a young woman, Peggy enjoyed roller skating and the beaches in Weymouth and Houghs Neck.

For over forty years, she and her family loved time spent and the many memories created at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.

Most of all, Peggy was dedicated to her family.

Beloved wife for forty-five years of Ronald Leaman.

Devoted mother of Catherine Rudolph and her husband Chesley of Fla., Sandra Morrell of Quincy, Margaret Sullivan and her husband Mark Sullivan, Esq. of Cohasset and predeceased by John Morrell, Jr., Margaret F. “Peggy” Morrell, and Brenda M. Simone.

Loving grandmother of Dylan Rudolph, M.D. of Fla., Austin Simone of Quincy, Caitlin Sullivan, Esq. of Cohasset, Casey Perry, and Morgan Perry, both of Quincy.

Dear sister of Barbara J. Giacchetti of Hingham and her late husband Louis.

Peggy is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, April 1, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, April 2, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Peggy’s memory may be made to South Shore Mental Health, 460 Quincy Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.