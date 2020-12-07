Margaret A. ‘Margie’ Segerstedt, 94

Margaret A. (Granahan) “Margie” Segerstedt, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020 at BIDH – Milton. She was 94.

Margaret was a 1944 graduate of North Quincy High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for both the Red Coach Grill and the Oringer Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Margaret was dearly devoted to her husband and father. It was rare for her not to mention one of them in her conversations. Her other devotion was her faith. Margie in her earlier years was a daily communicant at Sacred Heart Church and seldomly missed a Sunday Mass. When she could not attend in person she participated through Catholic Television. Margie enjoyed her friendships and the activities at Quincy Elder Services and the Viking Club. She also enjoyed golfing with her husband. She was shy by nature yet very loving and kind.

Beloved wife of the late Arthur R. Segerstedt. Loving sister of the late Rita Granahan, John Granahan, and Ellen Mohan. Cherished aunt of Michael Granahan and his wife Karen of Hanover, Colleen Mohan of NY, Patrick Mohan and his wife Jill of IN, and the late John, Kathleen & Kevin Granahan. Stepmother of Judith Woolfson, Richard Segerstedt, Nancy Welsh, Peter Segerstedt, and the late Diane Segerstedt. Also survived by four great nieces and three great nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, N. Quincy, Friday at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, 386 Hancock Street, N. Quincy, MA 02171.

