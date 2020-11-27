Margaret A. Nicastro, 88

Margaret A. “Peggy” (Donovan) Nicastro, age 88, of Abington, formerly of Braintree and Jamaica Plain, died peacefully, Sunday, November 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born and raised in Jamaica Plain. She had lived in Abington for fifteen years, previously in Braintree for forty-two years.

A loving mother and homemaker, Peggy’s passion was for her family. She was dedicated to her children, especially to her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She loved spending time with them.

Beloved wife for forty-six years of the late Santino F. “Sonny” Nicastro. Devoted mother of Mary M. O’Keefe and her husband Edward of Brockton, Patricia A. Grady and her boyfriend Stephen McDade of Abington, and Joseph L. Nicastro and his wife Renee of Pembroke. Devoted mother-in-law of Leo Grady. Loving grandmother of Ryan, Jack, Dahlia, Sean, Maggie, Melissa and Anthony. Great-grandmother of Makya Rose. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy’s memory may be made to The Wonderfund, a private non-profit that serves children engaged with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF). They provide comfort and dignity to children in traumatic situations and enrich childhoods that have been impacted by abuse and neglect. Donations can be mailed to Massachusetts Wonderfund, Inc., 600 Washington Street, 6th Floor, Boston, MA 02111 or by visiting at wonderfundma.org.

