Margaret A. Svizzero, 81

Margaret A. (Foster) Svizzero, age 81, of Canton, formerly of Fort Pierce, Fla., Holbrook, and Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1958. She lived in Canton for the past few years, previously in Fort Pierce, Fla. for twenty years, and earlier in Holbrook for over twenty-five years.

Margie was employed as a bookkeeper for A.C.T., Inc. in Holbrook for many years. The company was formerly owned and operated by her late husband, Dino, and is now operated by their son, Mark.

Margie was an avid golfer and enjoyed knitting, reading, and cooking. She enjoyed the company of her Havanese, Jessie. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments. Margie was known as the life of the party wherever she went.

Beloved wife for fifty-seven years of the late Dino D. Svizzero.

Devoted mother of Mark J. Svizzero and his wife Linda of Holbrook, Tracy A. Rappold and her husband Christopher of Norton, and Joseph S. Svizzero of Scituate, R.I.

Loving grandmother of Anthony and Michael Svizzero, Payton and Antonia Rappold, and Nicholas Svizzero.

Cherished great-grandmother of Caleb.

Margie is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, April 21, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 (pancan.org) or the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 (cancer.org).

