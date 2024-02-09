Margaret C. Burke, 79

Margaret C. (Davis) Burke, age 79, of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born in Boston, to the late James Davis and Muriel (McDonough) Casey. Raised in Allston, she was a graduate of Brighton High School. She lived in Quincy for over fifty years, previously in Allston.

Margie was a homemaker who was devoted to her family, especially her children.

Margie was an avid reader, an avid Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins fan, and enjoyed the music of Bob Marley.

Devoted mother of Robert E. Burke, Jr. and his wife Carla of Quincy, Maria Barrett and her husband Thomas of Weymouth, David M. Burke and his fiancée Julie Gravina of Plymouth, and Philip J. Burke of Brockton.

Loving grandmother of twins Brittany Golden and Carlton Burke, and Lillian Burke.

Dear sister of Robert Casey, David Casey, and Paul Davis, and predeceased by Jimmy Davis, William Davis, Philip Davis, and Marie Davis.

Dear lifelong friend of Sandy O’Connor of Watertown.

Former wife of the late Robert E. Burke.

Margie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, February 11, from 1 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 93 Worcester Street, Wellesley, MA 02481.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.