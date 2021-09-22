Margaret E. Burrows-Silveira, 61

Margaret E. Burrows-Silveira passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the age of 61.

Margaret was born in Nova Scotia, but was raised and educated in Quincy where she spent most of her life. Beloved mother of Jennifer L. Pizzi-Corey and her husband Samuel of Braintree, Christina M. Pizzi-Imrie of Weymouth, AnneMarie Mullaney and her husband Mark of Hyde Park; Dear grandmother of Evan Imrie and Mark Mullaney III; dear sister of Janie Markham of Quincy; also survived by many nieces and nephews.; former wife of Robert Pizzi.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday, September 23rd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Friday there will be a funeral mass at 10:00AM at St. Joseph Church at 550 Washington St., Quincy. Burial is at Fairmount Cemetery in Weymouth.