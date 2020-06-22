Margaret E. Callahan, 80

Margaret E. (Kent) Callahan, 80, of Quincy, died June 18 after a lengthy illness.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Ollie Kent and Anna (Kilgallin). Margaret was the beloved wife of the late William J. Callahan, and the devoted mother of Elizabeth Harrington and her companion John D’Andrea of Sagamore Beach, Robert Raimondi Jr. and his wife Katie of Quincy, and Gwendolyn Klutsch and her husband Mitchell of NH. She was the proud and loving grandmother of Hillary and Jonathan Klutsch, and Dylan and Matthew Raimondi.

Margaret was a Quincy resident for almost 60 years and worked as a medical secretary in the Outpatient Department at Carney Hospital in Dorchester for 26 years. She was also a member of the Quincy Elks and South Quincy Social Club.

Her main passion in life was her family. Margie loved family outings, adventures and gatherings all of which brought her great joy. For years, we gathered for regular Sunday dinners at her house where the food was fabulous and the atmosphere always fun. She loved a challenge and taught herself how to cook, sew, bake and more! She made tablecloths for everyone in the family and knit Christmas stockings for her children and grandchildren.

Marge was loved by many and will be missed by us all. She will be remembered for her kind and generous heart, her fun loving spirit and her boisterous laugh.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday June 24 from 9-10:15 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial will be private at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Margaret’s memory to the Alzheimers Association, MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.