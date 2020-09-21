Margaret E. Doyle, 80

Margaret E. “Peggy” Doyle, age 80, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham.

Margaret was born in Dorchester, to the late Edward and Mary (Flaherty) Doyle. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1957.

Peggy worked in the accounting department at the former New England Telephone Company in Quincy and Boston for thirty-four years.

She enjoyed bowling and knitting and loved to explore and learn, whether she was traveling to China, India, Antarctica or South America – to name a few places – or reading countless fiction and non-fiction books. She loved to tell her stories of traveling around the world and inspired the next generation to take off globetrotting as well. Her love of the written word was also shared as she matched up thousands of books with those she thought would enjoy them. Peggy also volunteered in the Children’s Room at the Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy for many years.

Peggy was famous for her love of games and all things fun as well. Even the youngest of her relatives remember her being the first one sitting on the rug, gathering everyone in for a new board game with an infectious enthusiasm that was ageless. That joy, and Peggy’s wacky and hilarious gifts that helped define the holidays, will be remembered.

Devoted sister of Edward C. Doyle and his late wife Joan of Braintree, Barbara Leggett of Quincy and her late husband Robert, Kathleen Roskott of Weymouth and her late husband Bernie, and predeceased by Mary O’Brien and her surviving husband Joseph of Quincy, James J. Doyle and his late wife Shirley, and Michael R. Doyle.

Peggy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and her dear friend, Ellen O’Brien.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Thursday, September 24, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. At the request of the family, visiting hours have been omitted. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Peggy’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.