Margaret E. McCarthy, 59

Margaret E. “Peggy” McCarthy, age 59, of Malden, formerly of Quincy, died suddenly, Friday, February 25, 2022.

Peggy was born and raised in Quincy’s Houghs Neck. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Hingham, Class of 1980, and Northeastern University in 1984. She lived in Malden for over twenty-five years, previously in New York City and Quincy.

She was currently employed as an executive assistant for the chief information officer of The Akamai Company of Cambridge. Previously, Peggy had worked for Camp Dresser and McKee of Cambridge and the Benetton Clothing Store on Boston’s Newbury Street. As a young woman, Peggy worked for several years as a stewardess for the former Pan American World Airways and was based in New York City, a job she truly loved.

Peggy and her companion, Mark, treasured trips to Booth Bay Harbor, Maine, as well as various vacation destinations in Southern Maine. She also enjoyed trips to her family’s home in Naples, Fla.

Most of all, Peggy relished spending time with family and friends.

Beloved daughter of the late Francis L. and Marie A. (Collins) McCarthy.

Loving companion for many years of Mark Gelo of Concord.

Devoted sister of Mary K. Aepelbacher of Weymouth, David F. McCarthy and his wife Rosanne of Quincy.

Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, on Monday, March 7, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Peggy’s memory may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, c/o 227 Sea Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.