Margaret E. McCosh, 80

Margaret E. (Perrow) McCosh, age 80, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in the comfort of her loving family.

Margaret was born in Quincy, to the late Laurence G. and Olga M. (Raniello) Perrow. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1960.

Margaret was a homemaker who was devoted to her family, actively supporting the many activities and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.

She was a longtime parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy.

Margaret was a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. She enjoyed knitting as well as traveling with her husband, George.

Beloved wife for fifty-nine years of George R. McCosh, Quincy Fire Department, Retired.

Devoted mother of John P. McCosh and his wife Kristen of South Boston, Brian C. McCosh and his wife Pamela of West Bridgewater, and Rebecca L. Migliaccio and her husband Ronald of Moseley, Va.

Loving grandmother of Mia and Anthony Migliaccio.

Dear sister of John G. Perrow and his wife Linda of Wolfeboro, N.H., and Kathleen M. Trowbridge of Stoughton.

Margaret is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

She touched many lives and was widely loved.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, April 27, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66202 or by visiting www.americanstroke.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.