Margaret E. Walsh

Margaret E. “Peggy” (Grant) Walsh of Quincy died February 9, 2020.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph B. Walsh. Devoted sister of the late Teresa A. (Grant) Leschernier, Daniel J. Grant and Francis X. Grant. Cherished aunt to Suzanne (Leschernier) Welch of Centerville, Denise Leschernier of Quincy, Elizabeth K. Grant of Quincy, Daniel J. Grant of Holbrook, Timothy F. Grant of Marshfield, Paul R. Grant of Quincy, and Patricia M. Grant of Quincy. Great aunt to Sean, Erin, Daniel, Rachel, Christopher, Thomas, Michael, Delia, Lauretta, Devereux and Grant. Great, great aunt to Caylin, Jack and Maggie.

Peggy grew up in Boston, the youngest of four children. After graduating from high school, she worked for the New England Telephone Company and the Massachusetts Electric Company. She married her husband Joe of 23 years in 1965 and was a devoted housewife. A great and loyal friend to many, she was honorary aunt to dozens of her friend’s children. Her family is grateful for all the blessings she brought into their lives. She will be sadly missed but never forgotten.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday, February 22 from 8:30 to 10:00 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10 AM on Saturday, February 22 prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peggy may be made to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.

