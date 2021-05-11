Margaret H. Gambino, 84

Margaret H. “Peg” (Wilson) Gambino, age 84, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving daughters.

Margaret was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., to the late William G. and Mary A. (Maguire) Wilson. She was raised and educated in Quincy. She had lived in Braintree for the past fifty-five years.

Peg was a homemaker who was devoted to her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Beloved wife for fifty-four years of the late Joseph J. Gambino. Devoted mother of Patricia E. Flaherty of Weymouth and her former husband Kevin, Julie A. Gambino of Braintree, and the late Joseph M. Gambino and his late wife Jean.

Loving grandmother of Craig J. Gambino, Dennis M. Gambino, Kevin T. Gambino, Kerri A. Flaherty, Michael K. Flaherty, and Graham T. Flaherty, Needham Fire Dept.

The last of four siblings, she was predeceased by Arlene V. Adams, Joan Hurley, and Robert G. Wilson, Q.P.D., Ret.

Peg is survived by her special niece, Sheila Yowell Nelson, as well as many loving nieces and nephews, and her dear friend, Lois Gilboy. She is also survived by her loyal dog, Wilson.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 100 Trade Center Drive, Suite G-500, Woburn, MA 01801.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.