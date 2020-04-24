Margaret L. Mahoney, 89

Margaret L. “Peg” (Flemming) Mahoney, age 89, a longtime resident of Quincy and Braintree, died peacefully, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at South Shore Hospital.

Born in Boston, to the late Francis and Elizabeth (Healy) Flemming. Peg was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Roxbury. She was also a longtime summer resident of Wolfeboro, NH and a member of the Lake Wentworth Association.

Peg worked at North Quincy High School as an administrator in the English Department during the 1970s. In that capacity, she initiated and led the Great Books program for grades 9-12. She was proud to be associated with this discussion-based reading program and served on their Boston Advisory Board.

She continued her career at UMass Boston as an administrator in the Office of the President. Peg was proud to have earned her Bachelor’s degree from UMass Boston at the age of fifty. Following graduation, she established PM Associates, an accounting firm focused on providing financial reporting for nonprofit organizations. She also worked for the Milton VNA for several years.

Peg had a passion for dancing and music. Along with her late husband, she was a member of the “Belles and Beaux”, a popular singing group that entertains senior groups and local nursing facilities. She loved to read and had a passion for poetry, publishing volumes of her own work. She also enjoyed browsing yard sales. Peg served as a volunteer for South Shore Habitat for Humanity and served on the Quincy Mayor’s Commission on Women.

Most of all, Peg was devoted to her family and was especially grateful for the joy her grandchildren brought into her life.

Devoted wife of the late Paul J. Mahoney, the love of her life. Devoted mother of David P. Mahoney and his wife Kathryn of Braintree, Richard P. Mahoney and his wife Lori of Quincy, and Tara A. Healy and her husband Stephen of Hanover. Loving grandmother of Meghan Baker and her husband Phillip, Caitlin and Connor Mahoney, and Michaela, Caroline, and Jenna Healy.

The last of four siblings, she was predeceased by Janet Flemming, Francis Flemming, and Albert Flemming, and is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Peg’s family would like to recognize the compassionate care and companionship Peg received from All American Assisted Living in Hanson over the past four years. We have a deep amount of gratitude for the way Peg was cared for.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A memorial Mass and celebration of Peg’s life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to the NQHS Peg Mahoney Scholarship Fund. Checks can be mailed to North Quincy High School, 316 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02171.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.