Margaret M. Barton, 92

Margaret M. (Burke) Barton of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, 92, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Margaret was born and raised in Medford, Mass, she graduated from St. Clements High School. Devoted wife of 51 years to the late Michael J. Barton. Loving mother to her three children, Kathleen M. Smith and her husband Brian of Hanson, Patricia A. Maze and her husband Kevin of Taunton and Michael T. Barton of Stow, MA. Loving Grammy of Sean M. and Christine M. Maze, Erin M and Kaitlin P. Smith and Ella M. Barton. Sister of Mary Gaudet, Anne Sarsfield and the late Clare O’Reagan.

Margaret worked in Boston for many years as an executive secretary. She retired from Laboure College in Dorchester after 25 years. Margaret was known for her wit, infectious smile and unwavering faith. She loved to crochet, quilt, read and enjoyed the beach, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 3-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square). A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. on Friday Nov. 3 at 9:30am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.