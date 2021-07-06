Margaret M. Dixon

Margaret M. (L’Hote) Dixon of Hanover passed away peacefully on June 28, 2021.

She was the loving wife of Walter Dixon.

Born in Pittsfield, she moved to Quincy at an early age and was a graduate of Quincy High School. Margaret worked at the Unemployment Office for 42 years.

Upon her retirement in 2012, she pursued her interest as a watercolor artist. As a member of Charles River Yacht club, she offered her services to assist with Senior Day at the club and enjoyed the Fourth of July activities at the yacht club. She was an avid reader and also assisted in church activities.

Margaret is survived by a brother Edward L’Hote, two nieces Alice Morgenweck and Amy Fults, and three nephews Tony L’Hote, Edward L’Hote, Jr., and Michael L’Hote.

Visitation will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St, Route 53, Hanover, on Tuesday July 6th from 4:00-7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday July 7th at 10 AM at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover Street, Rte 139, Hanover.

Burial will be with immediate family at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.