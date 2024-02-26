Margaret M. Harter, 73

Margaret Mary (Hughes) Harter, 73, of Quincy and originally from Dorchester, passed away Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret will be remembered as a voracious reader, and a great lover of musical theater, babies, and horror movies. She was arguably Coca-Cola’s number one fan. Margaret was a kind and sensitive soul; her home was always open to those going through difficult times, and it was a place where many of her children’s friends at one time or another called home. She had an infectious laugh and a quiet but astute sense of play that could find humor in almost any situation. Her beautiful, selfless soul never stopped shining through no matter what she was going through. Margaret chose to be laid to rest in a cemetery in the company of some of her favorite authors. She liked to imagine she could be having tea parties in the afterlife with these other brilliant and interesting people. She will be greatly missed, but her loved ones are comforted by the knowledge that she will be perfect and whole again in God’s home.

Beloved mother of Caera Gramore of Washington, John Harter, Jr. of Hyde Park, Denise Harter of Barnstable, Eileen Harter of New York, David Harter, and Valerie Winters both of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Caleb, Andy, Rachel, and Teddy. Margaret is also survived by her sister Regina Hughes of Quincy, several nieces and nephews, and Alexis MacLeod, mother of Andy and Rachel. She was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Marion (Leahy) Hughes, and her sisters Marilyn and Eleanor.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Saint Brendan Church, 589 Gallivan Blvd., Dorchester, Friday, Feb. 16. Interment Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. Funeral arrangements were made by Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square.

Donations in Margaret’s memory may go to Justice Resource Institute, ATTN: Account Receivable, 160 Gould St., Suite 300, Needham Heights, MA 02494. Please include the program name “JRI” in the check memo line.