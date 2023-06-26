Margaret M. ‘Peggy’ Joyce, 91

Margaret M. “Peggy” (O’Connor) Joyce, age 91, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, June 24, 2023 at AccentCare Inpatient Hospice Center in Milton, in the comfort of her loving family.

Margaret was born in Dorchester, to the late William and Johanna (Reidy) O’Connor. She was raised and educated there. She lived in Quincy for the past sixty years.

Peggy was primarily a homemaker but had also worked for the Quincy Public Schools as a cafeteria manager at the Daniel Webster School in Quincy Point.

Peggy, along with her late husband, James, served as a volunteer with the Quincy Council on Aging. A spiritual person, she was a longtime parishioner of Saint Joseph’s Church in Quincy Point.

Most of all, Peggy was devoted to her family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late James P. Joyce.

Devoted mother of Patrick J. Joyce of Quincy, Joanne M. Stephens of Wrentham, William M. Joyce and his wife Cheryl of Braintree, James T. Joyce and his wife Kathleen of Milton, and Margaret M. McGillvray and her husband Richard of Bridgewater.

Loving grandmother of Eric, Rachel, and Evan Stephens, Matthew Joyce, Taylor Chang and her husband Jeff, Kevin Joyce, Patrick and Jamie Joyce, Meghan McGillvray and her husband Rory Kazarian, and Kristen McGillvray.

Cherished great grandmother of Kira and Sylvie Chang.

Dear sister of Joan Arnold of Quincy, Tina Carson of Dorchester, and predeceased by her twin Helen Cataldo, William O’Connor, and Thomas O’Connor.

Peggy is also survived by her son-in-law, Jeff Stephens, as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Thursday, June 29, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy, on Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

For those who wish, donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to Saint Joseph’s Church, c/o 556 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.