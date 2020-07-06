Margaret M. Thornton, 83

Margaret M. “Peggy” (Curran) Thornton, age 83, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully July 3 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born in Boston and a graduate of Notre Dame Academy, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Curran and Vesta (Mongeau) Greek.

Mrs. Thornton worked in accounts payable for the Corcoran Jennison Companies. She enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years. She was a longtime bingo player and enjoyed shopping, doing puzzles, watching all New England sports teams, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s extra-curricular activities.

Mrs. Thornton raised her family with love and devotion and was a woman of great faith. She lived her life in accordance with the virtues of faith, hope and love and instilled these in her children. She was strong, loving, kind and caring and will be missed by all.

She was the beloved wife of the late John P. Thornton, who died in 2010. Together they shared 44 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Kathleen P. Thornton and her wife Lori of New Bedford, Mary M. Sullivan and her husband Joseph of Pembroke and Patricia A. Thornton of Hanover. She was the loving nanny of Sean and Aidan Sullivan, both of Pembroke. She was the dear sister of Edward Curran and his wife Elaine of Cohasset, Kathleen Gober and her husband Bob of New Hampshire, and the late Madelyn Hines, Rita Brace and Eleanor “Ann” Murray. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, July 8th from 4 through 8 PM in Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy, followed by private interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.