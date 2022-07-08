Margaret McPartlin, 84

Margaret (Dale) McPartlin, age 84, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born in Blantyre, Scotland, to the late Alexander and Annie (Allan) Dale. Raised and educated there, she immigrated to the United States in 1977. She lived briefly in Dorchester and Somerville before moving to Quincy in 1982.

As a young woman, Margaret worked in Scotland as an assembler and in quality control for Sunbeam, Rolls-Royce and Honeywell. She was also a talented seamstress.

Margaret enjoyed playing Bingo, including monthly trips to Foxwoods and spending time with family and friends. Margaret loved singing Scottish and Irish ballads and some of her favorite memories were nights at the dances.

Most of all, as a devoted homemaker, her passion was for her family. She was especially proud of her daughters and her grandchildren, supporting all their activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for thirty-seven years of the late Patrick Stephen “Paddy” McPartlin.

Devoted mother of Annie A. Coldstream and her husband Craig of Quincy, Catherine C. “Katie” McPartlin and her husband Peter Rossi of Weymouth, Margaret P. “Maggie” McPartlin Connell and her husband Terry of Andover.

Loving Nene of Casey R. McPartlin, Brendan P. Connell, Patrick S. Rossi, Peter A. “Petie” Rossi, and Roísin A. Connell.

The last of five siblings, Margaret was predeceased by Alexander Dale, Marion McLintock, Thomas Dale, and Annie Flynn and her surviving husband James of Hingham.

Dear cousin of Marion Allan of Bothwell, Scotland. Margaret is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, their families and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, July 12, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m.

For those who wish, donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.