Margaret McPhail

Margaret (Welch) McPhail, of Dorchester, formerly of Quincy, died March 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret’s entire life centered around her wonderful family and dear friends. She cherished time with her husband, daughter, and grandson. A vibrant woman, she was also known to bring “the fun” to every gathering and thoroughly reveled in holidays and family game nights at her Mom’s along with any occasion involving music and dancing. She enjoyed her beach vacations and looked forward to her yearly visit with the McPhail’s in Florida. Margaret had a special group of lifelong friends called “The Girls Club” who got together often. She will be remembered for her happy and outgoing personality as well as her love and concern for others, especially her patients and co-workers at Boston Medical Center.

Beloved wife of Robert McPhail of Dorchester. Loving mother of Kristin Harding and her fiancé Rob Mahoney of Dorchester. Cherished daughter of Beverly (Logan) of Quincy and her late husband Alexander Welch. Dear sister of Mary Welch, Beverly Loughnane and her husband Bill, Kathleen Munson, Maureen Welch and her partner Bill Walsh; all of Quincy, and her late brother, Dennis Welch. Devoted Nana to Logan Mahoney of Dorchester and godmother of Meghan Keogh of Weymouth. Margaret loved and was loved by her in-laws, Dick and Judy McPhail, sisters-in-law Janice McPhail, and Debbie Riccardi, and her husband John, and her brother-in-law Rick McPhail (deceased) in addition to her many nieces, nephews, and the extended Harding Family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA., 90266.

