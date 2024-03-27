Margaret Moore Walker, 81

Margaret (Peggy) Moore Walker, 81, from Quincy, MA, died on March 23 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center after a long illness.

A proud Philadelphian by birth, Peggy graduated from the University of Pennsylvania after which she became an active alumnus. She married and moved to the Boston area, then Quincy where she taught at Quincy College and Woodward School for Girls. In 1983, Peggy joined the North Quincy High School English Department where she finished her career.

Peggy was a lifelong educator, an active respected member of the faculty, often attending conferences to enrich the curriculum. As a teacher, Peggy was a strong role model, kind, calm, patient and striving for excellence for her students.

As a friend, Peggy loved adventure, travel, genealogy, the companionship of friends, course books, and her church, St. John’s. She was a valued friend to many.

Peggy is survived by her cousin Jane Prusick Hesson (Jane’s husband David, children Peter and Molly and grandchildren Roger and Cora from Malvern PA) and many special friends especially Eileen Feeney of Quincy, Terry Eaton of Hingham and Bill and Ed Thibodeau from Boston. Peggy is predeceased by her beloved son Greg Buck and her husband Frank Walker.

The service for Peggy will be held at The Church of St John the Evangelist, 172 Main St., Hingham, MA on Wednesday, April 10 at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greg Buck Scholarship Fund, c/o Quincy Retired Teachers Association, P.O. Box 46, Wollaston, MA 82170. For more information and online guestbook go to www.downingchapel.com.