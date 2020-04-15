Margaret R. McHugh, 79

Margaret R. (Nichols) McHugh, age 79, of Quincy died April 12 at her home in Halifax with her family at her side.

Raised and educated in Braintree, she lived in Quincy for many years and worked as a school bus driver for the city public schools.

The wife of the late George O. Elias, Peggy was the loving mother of Donna Spillane and her husband Thomas of Braintree, Charles R. Creighton III and his companion Holly Bishop of Plymouth, Deborah Reid and her husband Kenneth of Whitman and Thomas P. McHugh and his wife Dina of Randolph; devoted grandmother of Samantha, Alexandra, Adam, Shane, Zachary, Taylor, Thomas, Carly and the late Danielle; dear sister of Claire Swanton and her husband James of Abington and the late Edward Nichols and his companion Dolores Pascarella. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, services are private, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Peggy’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society 3 Speen St. Framingham. MA 01701.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.