Margaret S. Bell, 80, of Quincy, a well-loved housewife, mother, grandparent and great-grandparent, died peacefully Sunday.

Mrs. Bell was born in London, England and was predeceased by her parents, Christopher and Gwen Ord, and her grandson Bryon Howland.

She is remembered as a loving and compassionate woman who loved to love on others. Her bubbly character, never ending display of kindness and ability to make others laugh will be sorely missed. Mrs. Bell worked at the King Size and Wearguard companies as well as Perkins Distributors in the ‘80s and into the ‘90s as a data entry clerk where she made many friends and was admired. She never missed an opportunity to lift others up, which was the hallmark of her loving demeanor.

She is survived by her husband Charles Russell Bell and her older sister Rosalie Spender of Stevenage, England. She was a proud and devoted mother of three children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with one on the way: Dionne Van Gelder, Scott Bell, Christian and Song Bell, Samantha Bell, Amanda Bell, Ian and Andrea Bell, Andrea and John Navarro, Joshua Bell, Jayce Navarro, Jennifer and Brittany Howland and many nieces and nephews throughout the US and the United Kingdom.

Her services and burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne are private.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.