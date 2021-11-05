Margaret T. Binns, 86

Margaret T. “Peiga” (Walsh) Binns, age 86, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Margaret was born in Carna, County Galway, Ireland, to the late Andrew and Annie (Ridge) Walsh. She was raised and educated there. As a young woman, she lived briefly in England before immigrating to the United States in the early 1960s, settling in the Mission Hill, Jamaica Plain area. She had lived in Quincy for the past fifty-seven years.

She was employed as a nurse’s aide and began her career at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston. She later specialized in private duty care at nursing facilities and private homes.

Margaret was an incredibly talented knitter and was well-known for her Irish sweaters and blankets. She was also famous for her love of animals and never turned away a stray dog or cat.

Most of all, Margaret was devoted to her family and friends, and especially to her children.

Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Binns. Devoted mother of Barbara V. Bognanno and her husband Robert of Quincy, Maria Resseler and her husband Walter Serluppens of Belgium, and the late Edward M. Binns.

Margaret was one of ten siblings and was the sister of Barbara Mullen of Spiddal, County Galway, Ireland. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, November 11, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street, Quincy, on Friday, November 12, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269 or Father Bill’s & MainSpring, 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.