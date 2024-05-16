Margaret T. Gulinello, 97

Margaret T. (Martin) Gulinello, age 97, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, May 11, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of her loving family.

Margaret was born in South Boston, to the late Thomas and Helen (Berry) Martin. She was raised and educated in Roxbury. She lived in Quincy for twenty-eight years, previously in South Boston.

As a young woman, Peggy worked for several years in accounts receivable for Sears, Roebuck and Company at Kenmore Square, Boston. She was primarily a homemaker who was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Peg enjoyed painting rooms and redecorating her home. She was also an avid walker.

Beloved wife of the late Leo J. Gulinello.

Devoted mother of Leo J. Gulinello, Jr. and his wife Diane of Abington, Michael A. Gulinello and his wife Theresa of Scituate, and Margaret A. “Peg” Mulvey and her husband John of Quincy.

Loving grandmother of Leo J. Gulinello III, Andrew A. Gulinello and his wife Rebecca, Mark T. Gulinello and his wife Larissa, and Samantha D. Gulinello; Annemarie Bates and her husband Marshall, Michael A. Gulinello, Jr., and Lauren E. Gulinello; John J. “Sonny” Mulvey III and his wife Lin, and Lindsay M. Mulvey.

Cherished great grandmother of Benjamin, Noah, and Maxwell; Marco, Vincent, and Dahlia; Melissa and Christopher.

Margaret was the last of six siblings and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Monday, May 20, from 4 – 7 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice or to a local food bank.

To leave the Gulinello’s a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.