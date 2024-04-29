Margaret T. “Peggy” Murray, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy and Dorchester, a cherished beacon of love and kindness, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2024, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Boston on October 14, 1945, to the late James and Margaret (Walsh) Davey. Peggy’s warmth and generosity knew no bounds, and her presence was a source of comfort and joy to all who knew her.

Peggy was the beloved wife of Francis “Frank” Murray, with whom she shared a lifetime of love and cherished memories. Her unwavering support and devotion to her family were evident in every aspect of her life. She was the loving mother of Annemarie Ward and her husband John of East Bridgewater, Daniel Murray and his wife Peggy-Ann of Quincy, and Michael Murray and his wife Charlene of Abington. Peggy’s role as a mother extended far beyond her immediate family, touching the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Her love was further multiplied in her role as a devoted Nana to her grandchildren, Brendan, Caitlin, Nick, Michael, Donovan, Jenni, and Jessica. Her joy was most visable when surrounded by her grandchildren, whose lives she enriched with her boundless love and thoughtful guidance. Peggy’s nurturing spirit was also a source of strength to her sister, Maryann Finneran of Weymouth, and she will be deeply missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who were all part of the extended family she held so dear.

A proud graduate of Cardinal Cushing High School in South Boston, Peggy’s intelligence and work ethic shone through in her professional life. She dedicated over 15 years to her career as a claims adjuster for Travelers Insurance, where her kindness and work ethic earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues.

Peggy’s zest for life was contagious, and her interests were as varied as they were fulfilling. She had a passion for travel, relishing the opportunity to explore new places and create lasting memories. The beach was a sanctuary for her, a place where she found peace and solace in the rhythm of the waves. Peggy also enjoyed the thrill of the game, visiting the casino to try her luck and share laughs with friends and family.

An avid Boston sports fan, Peggy’s enthusiasm for her favorite teams was infectious. Her voice could often be heard rooting for the home team, a testament to her unwavering support and spirited nature. Peggy’s love for sports was a reflection of her commitment to her community, a bond that was nurtured through shared triumphs and challenges.

Peggy’s legacy is one of love, kindness, and thoughtfulness. Her ability to make each person feel valued and loved was her gift to the world, and it is this essence that will be carried forward by those who were fortunate enough to have been touched by her grace. Her spirit will live on in the laughter of her grandchildren, in the stories shared among friends, and in the hearts of all who were graced by her presence.

As we bid farewell to Peggy, we do so with heavy hearts but also with profound gratitude for the time we shared with her. Her life was a tapestry of love, woven with the threads of kindness and care that she extended to everyone she met.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, May 2nd, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 3rd, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.