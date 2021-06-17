Margaret T. Tausevich

Margaret T. “Peggy” (Doyle) Tausevich passed away peacefully at home in Quincy, Sunday June 13, 2021.

Born in NY, NY, Peggy was married 64 years to Ray; they were high school sweethearts and raised six children together.

Peggy worked as a bookkeeper for the family business, Mass Tool and Saw Service, for over 40 years. She also worked at Quincy Auto Auction as manager of Peg’s Coat Room.

Peggy was known for her friendly, warm, caring nature. She created beautiful works of art through her paintings displayed throughout the home. Peggy enjoyed bowling and participated in a bowling league for many years.

She enjoyed cooking, photography, scenic travels and especially loved spending time with family at home and on annual family vacations. She will be remembered as a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, always happy to lend a compassionate ear, offer loving hugs and soothing words and was a motherly figure to many. She remembered every birthday, anniversary and dates of all memorable events, thoughtfully selecting just the right card for each person.

Peggy and Ray were inseparable, wherever one was, the other was close by. Their love, respect and affection for each other and the family they created is special.

Beloved wife of Raymond. Loving mother of Karen Tausevich and her husband Mark Proulx of Center Barnstead, NH, Tracey Cooley and her husband Michael Cooley of Westminster, Sharon Cintolo and Paula Capobianchi, both of Quincy, Lynn Borden of Braintree and the late Raymond T. Tausevich, Jr. Grandmother of Christopher Tausevich, Colleen Tausevich, Michael Cooley, Stephen Cooley, Corin Capobianchi, Dante Cintolo, Jack Borden and Alec Borden. Great-grandmother of Brock and Owen Tausevich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary Church, 115 Crescent Street, Quincy, Friday June 18 at 10:00AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday 2-5 PM. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Donations in Peggy’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.