Margarita ‘Maggie’ E. Bellotti, 98

Margarita “Maggie” E. (Wang) Bellotti, wife of Francis X. Bellotti for 73 years and devoted mother of 12 children, died peacefully at her home in Hingham surrounded by her loved ones, in prayer on December 26, at age 98.

The matriarch of a large family and devoted supporter of her husband’s decades-long political career, Maggie was the bedrock of her growing family. She was a devout Catholic and her unwavering faith was evident to all who met her. It was her lifelong mission to instill her faith in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. And, she succeeded.

Maggie was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on July 16, 1924, to Raymond and Isabelle Wang, and sister to Fran, Donnabelle, and Bobby. Her youth was spent in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. Maggie met her future husband Frank in Florida in 1948, where both worked at the Hollywood Hotel – Frank as a lifeguard, Maggie as a cashier. It was love at first sight and the beginning of their life-long journey together that spanned more than seven decades. Maggie was warm, funny, energetic, and quick-witted, and could break into a song and dance at any given time. She was able to balance the responsibility of a growing family and Frank’s political career with grace. Though the kitchen table was always full in the Bellotti household, Maggie always made room for more.

She followed her heart to serve the disadvantaged and disenfranchised by working as a Victim Witness Advocate at the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and as a long-time board member of DOVE, an organization to end domestic violence. She was a proud and unflinching supporter of the Friends of the Unborn. Her strong Catholic faith led her to take many pilgrimages including trips to Lourdes, France; Medjugorje, Yugoslavia; the Vatican; the House of Loreto, Italy; and the Holy Land, where she restored and affirmed her faith.

Even with her large and active family, Maggie returned to college to complete her degree at University of Massachusetts, Boston, and later earned a master’s degree from Cambridge College. She loved music and was an avid piano player who learned classical piano at a young age, took lessons for decades, and enjoyed playing well into her 90’s. During their mischievous, adolescent years, the kids were often thrilled to hear her playing the piano, especially when they snuck in unnoticed after curfew. She sat at the piano early this December playing one her favorite pieces, for what would be her last time.

Although her faith and family were her top priorities, Maggie had many interests that kept her active into her 90’s. Her energy was boundless and often exhausted her children who wondered when their parents would ever slow down. Later, when Frank and Maggie went to Florida for the winters, she discovered new hobbies and interests. She volunteered at the gift shop at St. John’s Church, took Bible classes, learned to play bridge, taught English to Spanish-speaking children, and played in a local tennis group before hanging up her sneakers at the age of 88. Maggie will always be remembered for her steadfast devotion to Our Lord and the Blessed Mother.

Maggie was the beloved wife of Francis X. Bellotti of Hingham, loving mother of the late Francis X. Bellotti, Jr., Kathleen A. Bellotti of Hingham and Artie Kouyoumdjian, Mary E. (Liz) Tufo and the late Anthony (Tony) Tufo of Quincy, Nina M. Flaherty and her husband Joseph of Weymouth, Peter Bellotti and his wife Barbara of Winchester, Terry Bellotti-Palmieri and her husband Kenny of Weymouth, Rita Barry of Quincy and Michael Barry of Hull, Joseph Bellotti of Quincy, Thomas Bellotti of Quincy and Lori Bellotti of Braintree, Patricia Bellotti-O’Rourke and her husband William of Dedham, Michael G. Bellotti and his wife Gayle of Quincy, and Sheila A. Marchetti and her husband Michael of Cohasset; Gary Ginsburg (like a son) of Quincy. Maggie also leaves 26 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 2-6 p.m. in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy. Her Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, January 2, 2023 in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

Since the church is decorated with Christmas flowers, please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to Friends of the Unborn, P.O. 692246, Quincy, MA 02269-2246.