Marguerite A. Donovan, 96

Marguerite A. “Peg” Donovan, age 96, of West Yarmouth, died unexpectedly, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at home.

Peg was born in Quincy. She was a graduate of The Woodward School in Quincy and Regis College, where she entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1945.

She taught grades 3-10 at St. Ambrose in Dorchester, St. Mary’s in Charlestown, Our Lady of Grace in Chelsea, St. Theresa of Avila in West Roxbury, Cardinal Spellman High School in Brockton, and Fontbonne Academy in Milton. She taught English, History, and Latin. She spent four summers in Framingham at the Novitiate where she worked with the young novices, many of whom have remained lifelong friends. She was appointed Dean of Students at Regis College in 1964 and served in that position until 1974. She then studied at Babson College where she worked toward a Business Degree in Administration. Peg left the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1975 and joined the Girl Scouts of the USA where she worked as a Management Consultant based in Boston until 1978. Her love for education brought her back to the Board of Regents for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts where she worked from 1978-1982. Her final career move was as the Dean of Students at Massasoit Community College after which she retired in 1995.

Peg loved Cape Cod and she loved to travel. She travelled all over Europe but the river cruises in France and Germany were her favorites. She spent winters in Aruba and St. Maarten and enjoyed getting together with all of the friends she met there over the years. She loved the beach!

Peg was a member of St. Pius X Church, South Yarmouth, where she attended daily Mass prior to COVID. Her church friends were special to her, and she enjoyed their morning chats before and after Mass. Since COVID, she enjoyed watching daily Mass on TV. Peg loved her family, and she loved her friends of which she had many. If you knew Peg, you loved her, and she loved you. She made everyone feel so very special!

Beloved daughter of the late James P. and Leona L. (O’Brien) Donovan.

One of six siblings, she was the devoted sister of Leona D. Magnarelli of Hingham and Martha’s Vineyard, and was predeceased by James P. Donovan, Elizabeth J. Pare, C. Maureen Duane, and Joseph L. Donovan.

Peg is also survived by her sister-in-law, Delia A. “Dolly” Donovan of Quincy, twelves nieces and nephews, their spouses and children, and her dear friend, Jane A. Behlke of West Yarmouth.

Memorial Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, July 13, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Peg’s memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 637 Cambridge Street, Brighton, MA 02135 or the charity of your choice.

