Marguerite Kelly, 92

Marguerite Kelly passed away on August 3rd, 2022 at the age of 92 after a brief illness.

Peg was lively and alert up until a few short weeks before her passing. Her smile and laughter will continue to provide a legacy for all who loved her. She never missed a chance to say “I love you.” Peg spent a lifetime caring for people as a nurse. Her greatest pleasure was when surrounded by her family. She especially enjoyed spending the holidays with them.

She leaves five children: Jack Kelly and his partner Mary Chevalier, Lisa Hill and her husband Mike, Terry Kelly and his wife Kathy, Tricia Kelly, and Janine Savoie and her husband Gary. She also leaves four grandchildren Lauren, Kerri and her husband Jesse, Sean and his wife Lindsey, and Craig as well as four great-grandchildren Alanna, Kailey, Saoirse, and Eoin as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She is also survived by her sister Charlotte Meyer and sister-in-law Eleanor MacLaskey. She is predeceased by her husband of 30 years Edward Kelly, her daughter Maura Kelly, and her sister Patricia Brady.

Peg lived in the same house for the past 57 years. She enjoyed being a part of a very special neighborhood where everyone takes care of each other. The neighborhood kids would always stop by for candy, games, or even just a friendly visit.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, August 8th from 10 AM-12PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated on Monday at 12 PM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her Shawmut St. neighbors who were always looking out for her.