Marguerite P. Foley, 96

Marguerite P. “Margie” Foley, age 96, of Quincy died May 19.

Beloved daughter of the late Thomas J. and Barbara E. (Flaherty) Foley. Devoted sister of Mrs. Mary A. (Foley) Foley of Weymouth, formerly of Canton, her late brother-in law-William E. Foley B.F.D. ret., and the late Anne B. Foley of Quincy.

Loving aunt of Mary M. Hynes (Joe, deceased) of Milton, Barbara A. Turley (Walter) of Easton, William E. Foley (Mary) of Scituate, Colleen M. Forrester (Gary) of Raynham, and Patricia F. Jones (Karl) of Grafton. Also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as a great-grandniece and nephew.

Ms. Foley was born on Aug. 6, 1923 and was the first child of Thomas and Barbara “Abby” Foley, both of Connemara, Ireland. Together with her two younger sisters, Mary and Anne “Annie,” she grew up on Fairmount Street in Dorchester, where she happily lived for more than 50 years before moving to Quincy in 1974. Ms. Foley attended Dorchester schools and was a devout parishioner at St. Gregory’s. She loved the city of Boston and was grateful for the many opportunities it afforded both her and her family.

Ms. Foley worked in the children’s department of Filene’s in downtown Boston for more than two decades. Following Filene’s, she worked in a new career in sales at BL Makepeace on Boylston Street for several years until her retirement. She enjoyed the family environment and generosity of the Makepeace ownership. Over the course of her working career, she made many lasting friendships with both her customers and colleagues.

An exceptionally committed aunt, “Auntie Marg” was a steadfast presence in the lives of her sister Mary’s five children and ultimately their own families and children as well. As a lifelong diehard Red Sox fan who loved Ted Williams and Yaz, Ms. Foley delighted in bringing her nephew Billy to many games at Fenway throughout the 1960s. She appreciated good style and had a flair for fashion, and enjoyed spoiling her four nieces, Mary, Barbara, Colleen and Patti, with many handpicked birthday and back to school outfits over the years. Ms. Foley’s grandnieces and nephews also experienced her generosity and kindness firsthand – she attended every family birthday, First Communion, and graduation party with a smile, a thoughtful gift, and her legendary homemade banana bread in hand.

Since 2010, Ms. Foley was a resident of Hancock Park in Quincy, where she was well taken care of by the thoughtful staff and made many dear friends. Her family extends their eternal gratitude to the entire Hancock Park community for their care, kindness, and dedication to Ms. Foley in her final years.

Funeral from Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.

Due to the pandemic, Ms. Foley will be laid to rest during a private burial service at New Calvary Cemetery in Mattapan.

Memorial donations may be made to Hancock Park c/o Activities Fund at 164 Parkingway Quincy, MA 02169.