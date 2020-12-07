Marguerite ‘Peg’ Jordan, 93

Marguerite “Peg” (Martin) Jordan, 93 of Quincy formerly of Roxbury passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020.

Born on August 8, 1927 Peg was raised in Mission Hill. Daughter of the late Robert E. and Catherine (McCarthy) Martin. Loyal sister, Peg was preceded by her three siblings Dorothy Bradley, Robert Martin and Celeste DiMambro.

Peg was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Jordan Jr. with whom she shared many years of loving marriage. Devoted mother to Thomas J. Jordan III and his wife Dianne, Joanne Kalell and her husband Charles, Elaine Adams and her husband Richard, Maryann O’Reilly and her husband Richard J. Jr., and Robert E. Jordan and his wife Laura. She was a proud and loving grandmother (Nana) to Caryn Ryan, Christopher Jordan, Jesse Adams, Catherine Fay, Michael Kalell, Jennifer Adams, Richard J. O’Reilly III, Daniella Power, Taylor Jordan, Joshua Adams, Robert E. Jordan Jr., Thomas J. Jordan IV and Patric Jordan. Great Grandmother (Nana Nana) to Emily, Ani, Giacobbe, Lana, Quint, Frankie, Delaney, Charlotte, Kallista and Jaxson. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Peg’s family and faith were the most important things to her. She was a dedicated member of St. Ann’s Parish where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and actively volunteered throughout the community. She took great pride in being a member of The Legion of Mary at St. Ann’s and also in being a registered nurse at Carney Hospital for over 25 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30am. Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers (due to floral restrictions) please make a donation in loving memory in Peg’s name to: Interfaith Social Services, 105 Adams St. Quincy Ma. 02169.

Although we cannot gather together with Peg’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and share a memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.