Maria A. Cochrane, 53

Maria A. (Styles) Cochrane, age 53, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Monday, March 8, 2021, at home.

Beloved wife of the late James M. “Jamie” Cochrane, Q.P.D. Loving mother of the late Caroline S. Cochrane and Mia S. Cochrane. Cherished daughter of the late Christopher and Rita A. (Rhilinger) Styles. Devoted sister of Evan C. Styles and his wife Stacy of Scituate, Eric M. Styles and his wife Lindsay of North Weymouth. Dear aunt of Matthew, Lindsay, Jesse, and Travis Styles, Eva Styles and Samantha Toomey. Maria is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her in-laws, the Cochrane family.

Maria was born and raised in Quincy. She shared her effervescent personality with everyone she met. She was beautiful, smart, caring, and generous with all those she loved. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1986. She then graduated from Bridgewater State University. From there, she worked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in the geriatric department for many years. She also worked in the restaurant industry as a bartender at several local establishments including: Flanagan’s, Rags, S6, and of course, DeeDee’s, with her dad. Dee Dee’s is where she met her beloved husband, Jamie. The two were married in Jamaica in 1997 and shared many happy years together. She was a devoted and dedicated wife and the two always put each other first. They enjoyed motorcycle rides to New Hampshire and appreciated every moment together.

Maria was an avid Boston sports enthusiast. She enjoyed many Bruins and Red Sox games with her brothers, nieces, and nephews. She loved her family with all her heart. She was a devoted animal lover to her pitbulls, Zeus and Henry.

She will now be reunited with the most special people in her life, that she struggled living without.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, March 14, from 2-5 p.m. Graveside Services will be conducted at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams Street, Dorchester, on Monday, March 15, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Maria’s memory may be made to Boston Children’s Hospital, c/o 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.

