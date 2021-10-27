Maria Carapezza, 96

Mario “Frank” Carapezza of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. He was 96.

He was born on August 20, 1925 in Boston, MA. A longtime resident of Quincy, he was the son of the late Gaetano Carapezza and Laura (Cogliano) Mirisola.

Frank was a “jack of all trades”. He was an electrical engineer at Dylan Controls in Boston and Honeywell of Brighton. He then went on to own three restaurants: the Charles Restaurant in Beacon Hill, The Brass Rail in Miami Beach and the Point After Restaurant in Boston.

Frank’s self-taught drive and research expertise resulted in providing a platform for his unique ability to be a talented musician, artist, electrical engineer and repair man. From fixing televisions, automobiles, home appliances, general home repairs, to building his own home, Frank’s knowledge and willingness to help his family in their time of need made him a remarkable man.

He is preceded in death by his wife Helen (Arts) Carapezza from South Boston, brother Salvatore Carapezza of Quincy, brothers: Joseph Mirisola, Peter Mirisola and Tom Mirisola. He is survived by his sister Bernadette (Mirisola) Santoro of Quincy and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. To share a condolence message or a special memory, please visit keohane.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Frank may be made to a charity of one’s choice.