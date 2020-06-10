Maria Eleuteri, 86

Maria (Giacomozzi) Eleuteri, age 86, of Quincy, died peacefully at home on June 2, after a brief illness.

Beloved wife for thirty-five years of the late Ennio Eleuteri, she was the loving mother of Julia Eleuteri Segale and her husband John of Quincy, David Eleuteri and his wife Laurie of Braintree, and Ennio Eleuteri and his wife Sara of Weymouth. Cherished Nonna to Nicholas, Matthew, Emily, Jennifer, Sofia, Francesca and Luca.

Born in Amandola, Italy to David Giacomozzi and Rosa Iacchelli she was the last of five siblings and was predeceased by Gina, Fedora, Elena and Quinto. Mrs. Eleuteri’s early years were spent in Italy, in a large household that included her Aunt and Uncle and several cousins. At seventeen she traveled by boat to the United States, to rejoin her mother and stepfather Angelo in Quincy. She later returned to Italy and married Ennio and together they settled in Quincy to raise their family.

A piece of her heart remained in Italy, with her siblings, sisters- and brothers-in-law and especially her treasured nieces and nephews – Patricia, Silvana, Anthony, Giuliana, Patrizio, Ferruccio, Franco, Luciano and Gabriella as well as Maria, Fiorella, Marisa, Massimiliano, Uliana and Rosana. Return trips to Italy to see her extended family were among her most joyous memories.

A devoted homemaker she loved taking care of her family and friends and her kindness and devotion to all who had the pleasure to know her will be deeply missed. She also worked several years at Howard Johnson facilities in Quincy where she made many friends. Her cooking and baking skills were legendary, from polenta dinners, homemade spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna to pizzelle and her trademark “anisette cookies”. She loved to crochet and knit and gifted numerous afghans and baby blankets to family and friends. These “nonna” blankets were always well worn and treasured, especially by her grandchildren. She also enjoyed her trips to several local casinos, watching Jeopardy, her weekly scratch ticket excursions, puzzles (“not too many pieces”) and spending time with her children and grandchildren. What she would say when someone died, is especially reflective of her life as well – she “had a good life and did her part”.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday June 18, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm Street, Quincy MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, June 19, 2020. Interment will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Donations in memory of Maria can be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.