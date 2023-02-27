Maria T. Anastasi, 65

Maria Teresa Anastasi (Addomi) of Quincy died peacefully, surrounded by her family on February 23, 2023, after courageously battling a long illness. She was 65.

She was the loving wife and best friend of Steven Anastasi of Quincy for 33 years. Maria was born in Boston and raised in East Boston. Daughter of the late Gloria (Genovese) and Mariano Addomi. She is survived by her son Steven Anastasi and his wife Alyssa Anastasi of Guilford, CT and her daughter Mariah Anastasi of Quincy, MA. She is the loving grandmother to Isla Maria who brought incredible joy to Maria for the past 14 months. Maria is also survived by her sisters Julietta D’Antona of Winthrop and Carmella Trainor of Arizona and many nieces and nephews.

Maria grew up in East Boston before moving to Quincy where she raised her family. She graduated from East Boston High School and worked at Liberty Mutual where she met Steve and later worked for the Quincy School Administration after raising her children.

Maria enjoyed spending her summers with her family at Big Sandy Pond in Plymouth. Her favorite things were being with her family, throwing parties, dressing up for Halloween, traveling (Hawaii, California, Florida, Arizona, Seattle and Colorado), cooking and making incredible desserts, dancing all night, watching Hallmark and horror movies, babysitting Isla, sitting on the deck watching the fireworks, enjoying sunsets with Steve, having breakfast on the deck listening to Motown, trying anything – (waterskiing, snow skiing, sailing, fishing, tubing, golf, glider airplane), decorating the house for every holiday, spoiling the kids on their birthdays, Easter and Christmas, crushing a Spin Cycle workout, going to ceramics class to make decorations and Pontoon Boat rides listening to Frank Sinatra.

Overall, she just loved every moment of her life and her family and will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, March 2, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Friday, March 3, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maria may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or Beacon Hospice, 529 Main Street, Suite 126, Charlestown, MA, 02129. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.