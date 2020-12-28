Mariano Expected To Be Next House Speaker; Third From Quincy

By SCOTT JACKSON

Rep. Ronald Mariano is poised to become the next speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives when his colleagues elect a new speaker on Wednesday.

The House will vote on a new speaker following the resignation of Rep. Robert DeLeo on Tuesday. The Winthrop Democrat has served as speaker since 2009.

Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, has served in the House since winning a 1991 special election and was re-elected to a sixteenth term in November. He has been the majority leader in the House since 2011 and was the assistant majority leader for two years prior to that. Mariano also served on the Quincy School Committee from 1989 to 2009.

Mariano, in a phone interview Tuesday, said he views being elected speaker as the capstone of a 30-year career in public service that began as teacher in the Quincy school system.

“I’ve been involved in public service long time,” he said. “I view this as the opportunity to end my career at the highest possible level.”

As speaker, Mariano said he would work to ensure community hospitals in the state can remain open. He said such hospitals provide a range of care to the people they serve and are often an economic driver in gateway cities.

“Something that is very important to me and the community are community hospitals,” Mariano said. “We have to make sure we can find a way they can stay viable.”

“We lost our hospital in Quincy,” he added. “I know the challenges it presents to the economy of the city.”

Mariano said he would also like to see students return to the classroom in the fall.

“My passion has always been education,” he said. “We’ve tried to do different things during this pandemic. One of my objectives is getting students back into the classroom by Sept. 1. We can’t afford distance learning.”

He also vowed to continue to advocate on behalf of his constituents in Quincy and the rest of the district.

“No one has to explain to me the problems of the city because I live them,” Mariano said, pointing to traffic on Route 3A and service on the MBTA’s Red Line and bus routes.

“I can be an advocate on behalf of the constituents and be responsive to them.”

Mariano – whose district includes all of Ward 2 and Precinct 5 of Ward 4 in Quincy as well as parts of Weymouth and Holbrook – would be the third Quincy resident elected speaker of the state House of Representatives. Col. John Quincy, the city’s namesake, was speaker from 1729 to 1741 and John Hancock held the post from 1779 to 1780. Other notable speakers include Josiah Quincy III, who also served as mayor of Boston and president of Harvard, and Thomas “Tip” O’Neill, who would later become the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Tackey Chan, a fellow Quincy Democrat, called Mariano’s pending election a historic moment for the city.

“I am very proud and excited to elect Ron Mariano as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives,” Chan said in a statement Tuesday. “We are very fortunate to have someone with Ron’s experience and wide breadth of knowledge leading the House. He is a compassionate and thoughtful person whose steady hand will help us through these difficult times.

“As the first Speaker from Quincy since John Hancock in 1780, this is a historic moment for our community.”