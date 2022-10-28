Marianthi Leach, 100

Marianthi “Mary” Leach passed away, at the age of 100, on Oct. 25, 2022.

She was the wife of Panteli Leach who passed away eight years ago. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Volpe and Husband, Dennis; son, Richard Leach and his wife Mary; Granddaughter, Marissa Volpe and her fiancé Erik Merry; grandson, Nicholas Leach and his wife Diane; granddaughter, Jenna Lesko and her husband Bob; granddaughter, Tracy Mazzola and her husband Jamie; great granddaughter, Makenzie Mazzola; and her sister, Natalie Markou. She will also be missed by her nephews, nieces, cousins, family in different parts of the country, friends, neighbors, and her Alliance Braintree Health Care Family.

The most recent and wonderful memory of her was the celebration of her 100th birthday at Alliance Health Care on September 24. It was a day that we will cherish more than ever now. She loved all of her family and was always concerned about each and every one of them. Nothing would stop her from going to Bingo and she always enjoyed going to the Casino to celebrate her birthday but was very frugal with her money. She was meticulous in everything she did, a perfectionist. She definitely left her mark on this world and will always be remembered for her kindness and caring of those around her.

Family will be gathering in the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., Canton on Saturday, October 29th at 11 AM with interment following at Forest Hills Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to your favorite charity in Mary’s name.