Marie A. Gee, 80

Marie A. (Lee) Gee, 80, died peacefully at her Quincy home on June 2.

Born in Boston on March 3, 1940, she was raised in Dorchester, attended Oliver Wendell Holmes School and graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School in 1958.

Mrs. Gee began working as a typist at John Hancock Life Insurance Company and later continued to work from home as she began a family with her beloved husband, Shew K. Gee. She returned to office life as her children grew older.

A driven and hard worker, she was always aiming to improve herself. She took pride in keeping a clean and orderly house and yard, was well known for baking brownies, loved animals, and hosted many family parties.

Mrs. Gee was supportive, thoughtful and generous with family and friends. She enjoyed taking vacations with family and frequently traveled with her sister and daughters to Las Vegas, where she played craps.

She was predeceased by her husband and oldest daughter, Karen Gee. She is survived by daughter Dianne Gee and son-in-law Jordan Bow of San Francisco; son Edward Gee and daughter-in-law Kristin Gee of Natick; brother Leonard Lee of Hyannis; sisters Lillian Dong and Joan Seeto, both of Quincy, Ida Keough of Sandwich, and Mae Yip of California; grandchildren Malia and Jonathan Bow and Elizabeth, Annie and Caroline Gee; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Mrs. Gee will be interred privately in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.