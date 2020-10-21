Marie A. Marini, 94

Marie A. (DeNicola) Marini, age 94, of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Quincy, to the late Luigi and Mary (Chignola) DeNicola, she was raised there and was a graduate of North Quincy High School. She had lived in Quincy for the past ten years, previously in Braintree for thirty years, and earlier in Quincy.

Marie worked alongside her late husband, Gino, at their family-run business, the former Fashion Quality Cleaners in North Quincy, for twenty years.

Marie was a homemaker who was devoted to her family, especially her granddaughters, actively supporting their activities and accomplishments. She loved to cook and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Beloved wife of the late Gino Marini. Devoted mother of Roger R. Marini and his wife Cheryl of South Carolina, Darlene M. Marini of Braintree, and Robert E. McAdam of Bourne. Loving grandmother of Meredith, Angela, Rosina, Aleta, Christina, Gianna, Bianca, and Kristin. Cherished great-grandmother of ten. Dear sister of Joseph DeNicola of Hingham and Norma Twomey of Norwell. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Flora Marini of New Jersey, and many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.